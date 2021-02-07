Readers Mail

Exercise caution

As colleges and schools are reopening from this week, all precautions need to be taken. Teaching institutions must thoroughly sanitise the school grounds, work area, classes, laboratories, and all the buildings to guarantee a sterile and hygienic space for students, educators, and school staff. To maintain social distancing, it is better for students to stand/sit at least 2-3 meter away from other students, and to provide such an environment, the institutions need to arrive at a timetable by offering the option for a section of students to continue with online classes. All students, staff, teachers, among others, must go through thermal scanning at the entry and during several intervals of the day.

The first step is to stop the transfer of the virus from one infected person to another by wearing masks and gloves. It is imperative that the administration installs alcohol-based hand sanitisers for the students, and staff. Students should be careful while exchanging or using others books and pen/pencils and other teaching materials.

M. A. Aleem

Tiruchi

II

Students do not seem to realise that a second or third wave of COVID 19 transmission is possible. At the outset, college principals, heads of departments, professors and non-teaching staffs should follow all prevention methods like wearing of face mask, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently with germ protection soap. All educational institutions should maintain physical distancing during class hours and must not allow the students to move around or sit together in groups.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Retrograde step

While, Tiruchi residents were happy that the civic authorities have decided to revert to the old system of keeping garbage bins at selected places, now comes the announcement (The Hindu, Feb 4, 2021) that hereafter the corporation van will collect solid waste from residents/commercial establishments only once a week. This is a retrograde step and will only result in further pile up of garbage at street corners.

It appears that the civic body is devoid of ideas on the way to move forward. The Corporation may depute its officials to Indore/Surat, India's top two clean cities to follow their pattern.

Else, there are apprehensions that the civic body might even insist on the citizens finding their own ways to dispose off all types of waste they generate.

M. Nagarajan

Crawford

Clear garbage

Indiscriminate dumping of garbage and other wastes at Sundarraj Nagar near Subramaniapuram along the Pudukkottai Highway in the city is a matter of major concern for the local residents. The bad smell emanating from the dumped garbage, which included chicken, fish and vegetable wastes, is posing health hazard to the residents of the Sundarraj Nagar and the neighbouring Highways Colony. A private hospital and an eatery are situated within a stone's throw distance from the dumping point. People going on morning walks find the household wastes dumped during the night hours. Residents expect the corporation authorities to to remove the garbage everyday. It should also take steps to prevent the people from dumping the garbage by fencing the entire area.

S. Mohamed Danish

Subramaniapuram

Assign separate pin codes

Since post offices functioning in Angarai, Nagar, Maanthurai, under jurisdiction of Lalgudi head post office share a common pin code, inland letters are tossed from one place to another.

Late delivery of insurance reminders, and college notifications have become commonplace. The postal authorities must lose no further time in assigning unique pin codes to post offices to ensure speedy delivery.

Murugappan SP

Lalgudi

Penalise reckless drivers

Reckless drivers must be penalised heavily by the authorities for drunken driving and over-speeding in Tiruchi city if they are serious about preventing fatalities. Police should crack down on such drivers as accidents and fatalities they cause causes undue sufferings in families. Medical expenses are huge. The Government should seriously consider enacting a law to take stringent action against the offenders and provide instant compensation to the affected family.

S. Prakash

Tiruchi

Clean up subway

In the subway connecting Arasamara Street (Melapudur) and Kemps Town, rain water is stagnant causing inconvenience to passers-by. I request the authorities concerned to do the needful.

X. Rosario Rajkumar

Karumandapam

Magnanimous step

The magnanimous step taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to waive crop loans to the tune of ₹ 12,110 crore has warmed the cockles of the entire farming community. This is similar to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s noble gesture of waiving ₹ 5,318 crore in 2016 and sanction of ₹ 2,247 crore as drought relief in 2017.

Unseasonable rains, cyclones and the pandemic have resulted in huge crop loss and increased the farmers’s debts forcing them into desperate acts.

Nevertheless, crop loans waiver is only a temporary solution. The government should invest in the farming sector to enhance its contribution to the economy.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Deploy traffic police

The walk-in-jog path, which was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister on the Old Amaravathy bridge attracts a huge number of people both in the morning and evening everyday. During weekends, a large number of two wheelers and cars are haphazardly parked at the entrance of the path, clogging the entry and exit paths. This creates a chaotic situation. It would be proper if the city police deploys traffic personnel to ensure free flow of vehicles at least during weekends.