Readers Mail

24 January 2021 23:02 IST

Set right damaged stretch

The stretch branching off from Sanjeevi Nagar along the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway to Devathanam Railway Gate is in a bad shape. The road frequented by motorists as a second entry to the city limits is shorn of gravel and replete with potholes, causing damage to two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Two-wheeler riders tend to lose balance and are suffocated by dust. Motorists expect the civic body to examine the matter in right earnest.

Puthanampatti

Cleanliness is a must

Cleanliness is as much important as vaccine to prevent water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera and jaundice and also to prevent air-borne diseases like coronavirus and also non-communicable diseases like cancer, chronic obstructive lung disease, memory problem, stroke and heart disease.

Residents need to realise that a healthy environment without garbage and without pollution will make ones life hale and healthy.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Regulate power cuts

The Electricity department ought to announce power cut well in time for consumers to plan things accordingly. For instance, the announcement on power cut effected on January 20 at Adavathur from 9.00 am to 7.00 pm was made in newspapers only on the previous day. The usual practice of the department was to suspend power supply for undertaking maintenance works on the last Saturday of every month.

But, of late, the power shutdown at short notice causes much discomfort in a household.

For, the stock of stored vegetables, cooked food and raw items kept in the refrigerator will not withstand the atmospheric condition and it would become stale.

Instead, the authorities could consider staggering power cut to twice every month, each of four-hour duration preferably during the afternoon hours.

Immanuel Amirtharaj P

Sakthinagar

Stray animal menace

Stray cattle, dogs and monkeys roam freely in Sundarraj Nagar, Highways Colony and Kauvery Nagar, posing a big nuisance to the local residents, particularly morning walkers and visitors to Arulmigu Sundara Vinayagar Temple, the Mosque and Church situated on the Tank Bund road, Subramaniyapuram.

The forest department did capture the monkeys a few years ago and released them in the reserve

forests far away but the animals have managed to return. Joint handling of the issue by the City Corporation and the Forest Departent will be much appreciated.

S. Mohamed Danish

Subramaniyapuram

II

In recent days, the Tiruchi City Corporation has issued a warning that stray cattle will be impounded and released only on payment of fine.

But, it is apparent that cattle-rearers let the animals to roam in the city due to soaring cost of haystack. But these cattle are a threat to morning walkers.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Habitation for birds

A variety of birds can be seen in large numbers on trees, especially in the evening hours on the premises of the Karur municipality office. Since the passing vehicles honk continuously, the unbearable noise disturbs these birds. If signboards indicating 'No Horn Please' are put up on roads around the municipality campus, motorists will desist from using the horns.

The Forest department officials should inspect the site and declare it as a 'protected site' thereby making it a suitable habitation for birds.

M. Saikaruna

Karur

Bridge work completed

In Kumbakonam, drainage work is nearing completion. The road is ridden with potholes, broken concrete, sink-holes and cracks. For vehicle-users it is a nightmare.

The above problems lead to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, in the morning and evening.

Now that schools have reopened, the problem of vehicular traffic is getting more acute.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Mosquitoes are back

Mosquitoes have resurfaced and are invading the households in large numbers.

As they are capable of breeding in stagnant waters, all the municipal administrations should act on a war-footing to take measures to eradicate them. Or else, dengue outbreak is possible. The civic bodies should map potential areas that are sources of the dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Fogging and spraying is

to be done on priority basis to prevent the mosquito menace.

R. Soundararajan

Nagapattinam