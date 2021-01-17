Readers’ Mail

Relay ghat road

The work on relaying of ghat road that has been initiated between Pudur hamlet and Koraiyaru falls in Vannadu panchayat of Pachamalai hills has to be completed early in the interests of tourists visiting Koraiyaru falls for a herbal bath. Due to the muddy condition of the road, people are not able to travel on their four-wheelers and find themselves forced to walk for nearly two kilometres to reach the water falls.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Unmotorable roads

Important roads in the city have become unmotorable. For instance, the stretch from Sastri Road to Tennur Anna Nagar has numerous potholes making driving a harrowing experience. While the Sastri Road stretch has been bad for quite some time, roads in many other areas of the city are in a similar state due to the continuous spell of rains in the past week. At least, patch work must be carried out on a war-footing for the safety of motorists

J. Anantha Padmanabhan

Tiruchi

Disturbing sight

A private elephant wandering around the streets of Srirangam is a common sight. It is very disturbing to see the animal being used to collect alms from passers by. The frail-looking pachyderm is made to stand for hours on the busy road leading to the temple.

It is the responsibility of the animal welfare organisations and the State government to make sure that the elephant is rehabilitated and offenders are brought to justice.

Vasudevan.S

Srirangam

Review schedule

After a long gap, schools will be reopened with six working days a week in Tamil Nadu.

Taking into consideration the portions completed on the online platform, the government must consider implementing four-days a week schedule.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram