Readers Mail

Ominous sight

A wooden pole used for supporting power lines along the road leading to Metraleeshwaran Sivan Temple at Gopurapatti village in Mannachanallur Taluk in Tiruchi presents an ominous sight.

Devotees coming from near and far in vehicles use the path, and collapse of the pole could turn disastrous. A concrete pole has to be placed at the location, in the interests of public safety.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Stroke risk

The risk of stroke which is a leading cause for death and disability worldwide, has become higher due to blood clots caused by COVID infection. Even young persons with mild COVID symptoms are susceptible to strokes. A need has arisen for COVID patients to be tested for the increased risk of stroke.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

No place for complacency

A sense of complacency in following precautions against spread of COVID-19 could turn disastrous. The seriousness in adhering to the precautions must be sustained, as fears are being expressed about the epidemic impact getting into the peak period. The civic body has to play an effective role by spraying insecticides in locations of public confluence, and enforcing social distancing and other safety protocol.

S. Raghavan

Tiruchi

Foliage removal

While the system of garbage removal is functioning smoothly in the Tiruchi Corporation limits, the pace of removal of wastes like tree leaves and fallen twigs and branches is not up to the mark. The earlier system of removing foliage once a week must be restored.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Defacing public walls

Under Swachh Bharat Mission, the City Corporation used to allow college and school students to paint pictures and inscriptions on the side walls of bridges. These days, the political parties have seemingly started sticking bills on the paintings. The onus is on the civic body to step up monitoring and maintain the cleanliness of walls.

Fazil S. Sait Kamaldeen

Tiruchi

Roadside robberies on rise

The Mannargudi-Kumbakonam Road that used to be busy with vehicular traffic before the COVID-19 pandemic has now become unsafe for the public as the decreasing frequency of public transport has spurred the threat of roadside robberies.

Isolated spots along the stretch between Sakkoottai and Thippirajapuram seem to be the ideal locations for robbers to strike at two-wheeler riders during darkness.

The authorities concerned must step in to ensure safety of the motorists.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram