Readers Mail

Damaged road

The damaged stretch along the road from Top Sengattupatti to Thonoor has been left unattended by the State Highways Department. Residents of hamlets on the hills depend on the road that is shrinking due to growth of vegetation on the sides, to transport their agricultural produce. Travelling on the road on two-wheelers becomes all the more difficult during night time. Black-topping of the stretch from Ramanathapuram hamlet to Top Sengattupatti will be well appreciated.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Hand wash a must

Hand wash helps effectively in containment of COVID-19 spread through the respiratory route. Frequent washing rids the hands of the virus contacted through touching infected surfaces, due to spread of virus-laden droplets released through coughs and sneezes. People need to be told that self-infection is caused by touching eyes, mouth or nose with infected hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are ideal. But, when hands are dirty, soap and running water becomes necessary.

M. A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Fix responsibility on shopkeepers

Those managing grocery shops not only have to wear face masks, but also make sanitisers available to customers. Shopkeepers must be taken to task if customers are found without face masks and social distancing is not maintained.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Ensure use of cloth bags

Since take away is permitted by hotels and eateries during COVID–19 lockdown, a need has arisen to ensure use of cloth bags since discarded plastic covers are causing health hazards. Discarded plastic bags and leftovers are now becoming more visible on the roadsides.

M. Sainithii

Cantonment

Resume disinfection activities

Though Warners Road in the Cantonment area is located adjacent to the City Corporation office, disinfection activities seem to have stopped after the announcement on relaxation of COVID–19 lockdown. At least in four places along the prominent road there are huge heaps of garbage that needs to be removed to prevent health hazards.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Roadside eateries

It is surprising that the City Corporation has permitted functioning of roadside eateries despite the spike in COVID–19 positive cases in Tiruchi. Gathering of public without adherence to social distancing norm could make matters worse. For, the roadside eateries do not accord importance for cleanliness.

R. Giressachandran

Tiruvanaikoil

Rise in fuel cost

For the people who are already suffering due to loss of jobs or slashing of salaries, during the COVID–19 lockdown, the continuous increase in fuel costs has caused misery. They have been forced to shell out substantial amounts to pay for transport. Increase in fuel price at this juncture is not acceptable.

Kanagaraj Arthur

Ramalinganagar South Extension

Prevent pollution of river water

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board must act fast to establish treatment plants to clean up effluent discharged into the Cauvery river by dyeing units in Erode district. Restart of the dyeing factories in the textile centre has meant pollution of the river water flowing downstream through Tiruchi and delta districts. It is unfortunate that the proposal has remained just on paper for years. The onus is on the local MLAs to take up the issue with the Government for prompt completion of the project.

T. M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Kudos to PWD

The State Public Works Department deserves appreciation for having desilted the riverbed for free flow of water for agricultural purposes. This has been a long-time dream of agriculturists for undertaking farming activities for maximum period during the year. The Government should ensure free flow of water from the river to the fields through desilting the small canals.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Upgrade local body

A long-pending demand of the people in Adirampattinam, the largest and fast-developing town panchayat in Thanjavur district with 21 wards, for upgrade as a municipality has to be given a serious consideration by the Government. The upgrade in the status of the coastal town would pave way for adding more amenities. Moreover, surrounding villages like Eripurakkarai, Mahilankottai, Milarikkadu, and Mazhavenirkadu could be included in the municipality area.

A. Haja Abdul Khader

Adirampattinam