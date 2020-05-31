Readers Mail

Dysfunctional solar lamp

The solar street lamp at Karattampatti is in poor shape. The battery has been stolen, rendering the lamp dysfunctional. Though complaints were made to the authorities, there has been no action. The fear of theft prevails due to the pitch darkness at the location during night hours. Residents in the surroundings expect the repairs to be carried out at the earliest.

M. Periyamalaiyan

Karattampatti

Widen culverts

There are difficulties in travelling from Thuraiyur town to Puthanampatti where a government aided college serves the higher educational needs of students of about 50 villages in the surroundings. Movement of buses has become tough through five narrow culverts in the stretch of keela kunnupatti-Naduvalur cut roads along the 17-km route via Adivaram, Keezhavadi, and Kottathur maintained by State highways department. There has also been an accident involving a school bus and a private bus along the route in recent months. The movement of vehicles being heavy, the narrow culverts must be broadened for the safety of travellers.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Re-lay damaged road

The road abutting Mangamma Nagar in Srirangam that people proceeding to the Cauvery river for a bath take is in a damaged condition, despite being maintained by the River Conservation wing of the Public Works Department. Motorists lose balance due to potholes on the road. It has to be relaid in the interests of public convenience.

T. M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Living with COVID-19

None knows for how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last. However, bearing some facts on personal hygiene in mind, we must learn to live with it until vaccines are found. It is important to know that COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates; cold weather and snow cannot eliminate the virus; having a hot bath does not prevent the spread of the virus; it cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites; hand dryers are not effective in killing the virus; ultraviolet radiation will not be effective for disinfection; spraying alcohol or chlorine all the body will not kill the virus; regular rinsing of nose with saline will not prevent infection; and there is no evidence that consumption of garlic will help in preventing the infection.

The necessary measures constitute washing hands frequently; maintaining social distancing; avoiding touching of eyes, nose and mouth; practising respiratory hygiene; and wearing of masks or face cover.

M. A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Deliver pension at doorstep

Aged people are facing bigger troubles during the lockdown period due to heat, loneliness, and joint pain and other health complications. The agony peaks when the aged people are required to go to the banks and post offices to receive pension. The State Government ought to seriously consider disbursing pension for the elderly population at their doorsteps during the lockdown period.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Industries in disarray

Departure of North Indian migrant workers who are more productive is a setback to entrepreneurs. The industries stare at the eventuality of facing labour shortage when the lockdown is lifted, since there is no certainty of the return of the migrant workers any time soon. The migrant workers had no option but to leave after exhausting their savings, and the continuous extension of the lockdown period. The industries are bracing up to the situation of underutilisation of installed capacities, which would result in damage to machinery.

Kanagaraj Arthur

Ramalinganagar South Extension

Restore e-mail acknowledgement

Customers of LIC have for long been used to receiving instant e-mail acknowledgements for online payment of premium. Of late, however, the acknowledgements have not been sent. Restoration of the earlier system will be appreciated.