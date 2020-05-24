Readers Mail

Poor condition of road

Residents of Palaiyam, a tiny hamlet in a remote location on Pachamalai hills, struggle due to the poor condition of a 2 km stretch of road. The width of the road maintained by Vannadu Panchayat in Thuraiyur Union has shrunk due to overgrowth of plants on both sides. Re-laying of the road would be of immense help for residents who depend on two-wheeler riders for transport.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Exorbitant fares

Opaqueness in the government directive on resumption of auto services has caused problems for the public as the fare for transporting one person has been doubled to ₹80 for a single passenger.

The ‘one passenger norm’ did not imply doubling of charges. The danger for the public now is that the auto drivers, with political backing, will retain the hike even after two persons are permitted. Whereas in Kerala, the auto operators strictly stick to meter charges. There is a need for the district authorities to rein in the auto operators.

T. M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Follow safety norms

Now that saloons have opened in the city, care must be taken to ensure that the hair dressers follow safety precautions scrupulously. Face masks must be worn by both customers and hair dressers unfailingly and social distancing norms must be followed. The materials used must also be sanitised thoroughly.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Kudos to TNEB workers

The employees of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board deserve special appreciation for ensuring power supply without break during the lockdown period. If not for continuous power supply, the people would not have been kept pre-occupied with productive work.

Vasudevan

Thillainagar

Inform in advance

Of late, the press release on power shutdown issued by TANGEDCO is getting published on the day of maintenance of the sub-stations, much to the discomfort of the residents. The announcement ought to be made a day or two in advance so that people will be prepared.

C.S. Ananthakrishnan

Srirangam

Shift fish market

Encroachment of space between two rows of shops in the fish market at Thennur has caused difficulty in adherence to social distancing norms. The floor space must be strictly kept free for customers to move about. Else, the fish market has to be shifted to the new spacious building constructed for the purpose along the Kulumani Road.

Kanagaraj Arthur

Ramalinganagar South Extension

Danger of discarded masks

Discarded masks pose danger as it could facilitate spread of COVID-19 virus with a higher infection rate. It is disheartening to see used masks strewn at markets, thoroughfares and other places.

The realisation that masks are meant to prevent the spread of the virus seems to be elusive. The onus is on the general public to pay heed to advisories on safe disposal issued by the authorities

M. Sainithii

Cantonment

Accelerate disinfection

It is perplexing that there a lull in disinfection of public places and this is noticeable after relaxation of the lockdown.

Ideally, the disinfection work has to be accelerated to prevent spread of the virus.

The good work initiated with enthusiasm has to be sustained.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Rectify storm water drainages

Concrete slabs placed over the storm water drain at Bharathidasan Salai Road close to the office of City Corporation are in conditions of high damage. The slabs placed in a row serve as pedestrian path as well as the road always buzzes with vehicular traffic.

Damages to the storm water drainages are noticeable in other places, including Salai Road.

The conditions of the storm water drainages warrant renovation.

Thirumeni.J

Cantonment

Amend laws in favour of migrant labourers

The COVID-19 lockdown has brought to the fore the problems being faced by migrant workers and their sufferings caused by insufficient wages and denial of social security benefits.

The workers and their families are not entitled to subsidised rations and healthcare provided under government schemes. Keeping in view of the immense contribution of migrant workers to the

building of the nation, the labour laws have to be amended appropriately. Unless the plight of the migrant workers is addressed in right earnest, the Prime Minister's vision to bring India back on track will remain only a pipedream.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

A huge challenge

Conduct of SSLC public exams seems to pose a huge challenge to the government.

The authorities should ensure social distancing, and take steps for effective disinfection of the exam halls in view of congregation of a large number of students.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram