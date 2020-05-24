Readers Mail

Poor condition of road
Residents of Palaiyam, a tiny hamlet in a remote location on Pachamalai hills, struggle due to the poor condition of a 2 km stretch of road. The width of the road maintained by Vannadu Panchayat in Thuraiyur Union has shrunk due to overgrowth of plants on both sides. Re-laying of the road would be of immense help for residents who depend on two-wheeler riders for transport.
Saravanan Natesan
Puthanampatti
Exorbitant fares
Opaqueness in the government directive on resumption of auto services has caused problems for the public as the fare for transporting one person has been doubled to ₹80 for a single passenger.
The ‘one passenger norm’ did not imply doubling of charges. The danger for the public now is that the auto drivers, with political backing, will retain the hike even after two persons are permitted. Whereas in Kerala, the auto operators strictly stick to meter charges. There is a need for the district authorities to rein in the auto operators.
T. M. Ranganathan
Srirangam
Follow safety norms
Now that saloons have opened in the city, care must be taken to ensure that the hair dressers follow safety precautions scrupulously. Face masks must be worn by both customers and hair dressers unfailingly and social distancing norms must be followed. The materials used must also be sanitised thoroughly.
M. Raja
Tiruchi
Kudos to TNEB workers
The employees of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board deserve special appreciation for ensuring power supply without break during the lockdown period. If not for continuous power supply, the people would not have been kept pre-occupied with productive work.
Vasudevan
Thillainagar
Inform in advance
Of late, the press release on power shutdown issued by TANGEDCO is getting published on the day of maintenance of the sub-stations, much to the discomfort of the residents. The announcement ought to be made a day or two in advance so that people will be prepared.
C.S. Ananthakrishnan
Srirangam
Shift fish market
Encroachment of space between two rows of shops in the fish market at Thennur has caused difficulty in adherence to social distancing norms. The floor space must be strictly kept free for customers to move about. Else, the fish market has to be shifted to the new spacious building constructed for the purpose along the Kulumani Road.
Kanagaraj Arthur
Ramalinganagar South Extension
Danger of discarded masks
Discarded masks pose danger as it could facilitate spread of COVID-19 virus with a higher infection rate. It is disheartening to see used masks strewn at markets, thoroughfares and other places.
The realisation that masks are meant to prevent the spread of the virus seems to be elusive. The onus is on the general public to pay heed to advisories on safe disposal issued by the authorities
M. Sainithii
Cantonment
Accelerate disinfection
It is perplexing that there a lull in disinfection of public places and this is noticeable after relaxation of the lockdown.
Ideally, the disinfection work has to be accelerated to prevent spread of the virus.
The good work initiated with enthusiasm has to be sustained.
S. Raghavan
Cantonment
Rectify storm water drainages
Concrete slabs placed over the storm water drain at Bharathidasan Salai Road close to the office of City Corporation are in conditions of high damage. The slabs placed in a row serve as pedestrian path as well as the road always buzzes with vehicular traffic.
Damages to the storm water drainages are noticeable in other places, including Salai Road.
The conditions of the storm water drainages warrant renovation.
Thirumeni.J
Cantonment
Amend laws in favour of migrant labourers
The COVID-19 lockdown has brought to the fore the problems being faced by migrant workers and their sufferings caused by insufficient wages and denial of social security benefits.
The workers and their families are not entitled to subsidised rations and healthcare provided under government schemes. Keeping in view of the immense contribution of migrant workers to the
building of the nation, the labour laws have to be amended appropriately. Unless the plight of the migrant workers is addressed in right earnest, the Prime Minister's vision to bring India back on track will remain only a pipedream.
R. Pichumani
Thippirajapuram
A huge challenge
Conduct of SSLC public exams seems to pose a huge challenge to the government.
The authorities should ensure social distancing, and take steps for effective disinfection of the exam halls in view of congregation of a large number of students.
S. Krishnan
Thippirajapuram