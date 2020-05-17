Readers Mail

Damaged road

Residents of Manalodai,Thonur, Sempulichanpatti, Parthal and Palayam and other small tribal hamlets on Pachamalai hills struggle to reach Sengattupatti, Keerambur and Thuraiyur town market due to the poor condition of the road that comes under the joint control of the Forest Department and the State Highways Department.

The eight kilometre-stretch coming under the Forest Department's jurisdiction and which falls between Moolakkadu to Sempulichanpatti Pirivu is in a damaged condition and motorists find it very difficult to navigate. During night hours and rainy season, the stretch turns into a nightmare. The authorities concerned should start off at least with patch work.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Keep watch on vegetable market

After Koyambedu Market turned into a hotspot for the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the focus ought to be on taking necessary precautionary measures to prevent such a spread at Darasuram Market near Kumbakonam where merchants and vendors of vegetables converge in large numbers.

Since vendors in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladudurai and Karaikal depend on the Darasuram Market for their daily supplies, COVID 19 prevention measures must be stepped up.

R. Velmurugan

Valangaiman

II

While resumption of train and flight services look possible as part of the measures to ease COVID-19 restrictions to enable stranded people to reach their destinations, the likelihood of further spread of the virus towards rural parts poses a new threat. At a time when there has been an upswing in the COVID- 19 cases in the country in the recent weeks, the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package of the Central Government to address problems in various sectors will go a long way in safeguarding people and the economy. It is clear that the Koyambedu Market cluster and the crowding at TASMAC outlets have caused the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. It has become necessary for people to strictly adhere to social distancing measures in the grim battle against the virus.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Small industries need attention

Problems being faced by small industries due to extension of the COVID-19 lockdown have be addressed by the government with a special attention. As skilled migrant workers who earlier hoped to tide over the lockdown have decided to go back to their home States, the small industries are bound to face an uphill task in resuming production activities. Delay in resuming production will put investors at risk as they face compulsion of fulfilling orders of customers and clearing the bank loans within deadlines.

Kanagaraj Arthur

Ramalinganagar South Extension

Social security for migrant workers

Migrant workers who are vital for economic development and infrastructure growth have to be provided with social security. Construction and realty sectors and manufacturing companies rely much on migrant workers employed for daily wages or on contract basis. As COVID-19 has caused enormous sufferings to migrant workers, the Central and State governments must frame a policy for their social security.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Help folk artistes, artisans

Folk artistes and artisans are battling poverty during the lockdown period. There is no source of income as temple festivals and other ceremonies are no longer taking place. The government must provide them help to sustain their families at this crucial time.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Use quality cotton for masks

Masks made of two layers of quality cotton have been found to be more effective in controlling the spread of COVID 19 virus. Heavyweight cotton with thread counts of 180 or more and fabrics with thicker thread and tight weave need to be used for making masks. The cloth masks or face covers must not be shared even with family members. But, wearing of face masks or face covers alone will not work in the absence of social distancing and hand hygiene.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

UGD for Crawford

While it is gratifying to note that phase one of underground drainage project is being revived, civic authorities need to focus attention on Crawford, a fast-developing residential area. The storm water drainage is not sufficient for the locality since there are as many as 10 apartment complexes along State Bank Colony Main Road with nearly 450 to 500 dwelling units. The discharge of waste water from a cluster of independent houses into empty plots is the cause for breeding of mosquitoes. Hence, Crawford must also be included in the underground drainage project on a priority basis.

M. Nagarajan

Crawford

Rectify water supply

Erratic supply of drinking water supply in Natarajapuram South Colony along Medical College Road by the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation over the last 15 days has caused enormous sufferings to residents. The local body ought to realise that people in the area do not deserve to suffer after paying their water charges promptly. A door-to-door assessment of the situation would be ideal.

J. Eden Alexander

Thanjavur

Online power bills

Customers face hitches while making online payment of power bills. The process of registration for online payment itself is a cumbersome process. Customers would be happy if TANGEDCO simplifies the procedure. Introduction of mobile collection units on the lines of mobile ATMs may also be thought of.

S. Kannan

Uyyakondan

Thirumalai