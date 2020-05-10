Readers Mail

Remove unused electric pole

A unused electric pole is proving to be a hindrance to movement of buses at the Arignar Anna Bus Stand in Thuraiyur town. The electric pole has not been removed though it was replaced with a new one six months ago. Removal of the unused pole would help in free movement of buses.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Undertake maintenance

The drainage canal at Karattampatti near Thuraiyur town has not undergone maintenance for long. The canal constructed five decades ago has to be cleared of weeds.

M. Periyamalaiyan

Karattampatti

Dangerous myth

People given to drinking habits must be wary of the dangerous myth that liquor with heavy alcohol concentration will kill COVID-19 virus. Alcohol consumption at the time of lockdown will trigger risk-taking behaviour, leading to mental health issues and violence. Alcohol consumption is associated with a wide range of communicable and non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and its complications. Alcoholics need to forget liquor and adapt to social distancing.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Bring in dry law

Closure of TASMAC outlets after two days of sale at the intervention of the High Court must be followed up by bringing in dry law. Crowding of the TASMAC outlets by tipplers in disregard of social distancing norms was an indication that the government's efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic has not created the desired impact among the people. The Government should take cognisance of the public protests against opening of TASMAC outlets since liquor availability is related to violence and disturbances in families and work places.

T. M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

II

The recent order of Madras High court for closure of all TASMAC shops is welcome. The government's stated objective - to generate more revenue - behind opening of the outlets is perplexing, since it will only lead to escalation in COVID-19 cases, and result in higher expenditure for the government. Sadly, most of the distilleries are owned by party leaders. The people in the State have been left to choose between the devil and the deep sea. Thankfully, the intervention by the High Court will help in preventing the spread of the pandemic.

J. Eden Alexander

Thanjavur

III

This is the right time for Tamil Nadu Government to enforce total prohibition. The government should realise that the revenue from liquor sale would be far less than the expenditure arising out of the consequences of the spread of COVID-19 virus.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Negligence caused spread of virus

Had Koyambedu Market been strictly kept out of bounds for people, the surge in the spread of COVID-19 cases could have been prevented. Sheer negligence of the people towards social distancing norms has caused aggravation of the dreadful pandemic. Crowd control needs to be given top priority by the government to mitigate the consequences.

R. Pichumani

Kumbakonam

Disinfect all places uniformly

The civic authorities should undertake disinfection of all localities in the city uniformly. There are locations like the spot opposite to the Cantonment Police Station where garbage accumulates. The garbage and bushes at the location must be cleared on a war-footing.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Sanitisers at ATMs

Banks are not doing enough to place sanitisers at the ATM (Automated Teller machines) centres in and around the city. Sanitisation of hands is vital for preventing the spread of COVID-19 virus since customers have to operate the touch screen and the keypads.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Acknowledge online bill payment

While encouraging payment of bills online through messages and reminders, the electricity board also has to acknowledge the payments in the same way, for the convenience of customers.

V. K. Gopalan

Thuvakudimalai

Norms for saloons

At the time of lifting of restrictions, norms must be made stricter for functioning of hair dressing saloons. Sanitisation of foot rest, hand rest and head rest must be undertaken by the hair dressers after attending to every customer. Combs and other materials must also be sprayed well with sanitisers. The hair dresser must be required to wear face mask all the while. Seating arrangement must be made for waiting customers at a safe distance.

Kanagaraj Arthur

Ramalinganagar South Extension