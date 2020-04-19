Readers Mail

Construct new bridge

The dilapidated condition of the bridge at Omandur near Thuraiyur town warrants replacement. The bridge constructed three decades ago bears the weight of numerous school buses and other large vehicles. The public in Puthanampatti expect the district administration to act fast on their various petitions seeking construction of a new bridge.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Rectify roof damage

Students and teachers of Karattampatti primary school near Thuraiyur are in fear because of the damaged condition of the roof. The presence of a withered peepul tree close by is causing them anxious moments. The administration must step in by removing the damaged tree, setting right the dilapidated roof and raising new trees.

M. Periyamalaiyan

Karattampatti

Hygiene threat

Heap of waste materials at the entrance of Warners Road is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects. The waste in the heart of the city could lead to outbreak of illness. The authorities have to take steps on a war footing to clear the dump yard and restore hygiene.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Support medical professionals

Medical professionals battling coronavirus deserve special appreciation. At a time when Intensive Care Units are utilised solely for COVID-19 patients, attention must also be accorded in hospitals for handling other serious ailments like heart attacks and kidney disorder. Though corona

needs most of our attention, we cannot afford to ignore other patients with other kinds of serious ailments. The State government must support medical professionals who continue to spend their time and energy to save lives of patients with other serious ailments.

J. Eden Alexander

Thanjavur

Revisit quality control procedure

A need has arisen for Aavin officials to revisit quality control procedures at its plant as long-time customers find the fat content to be lesser than the extent promised on the cover. Also, the solid content seems to be in excess of the accepted level. The variation is noticeable in the milk supplied during this month. While there is customer satisfaction over the Aavin milk conforming to ISO

standards and the taste of milk and curd, a scrutiny of the processing section will be desirable.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Improve distribution system

A better distribution system for the bags of assorted vegetables and fruits distributed at a reasonable price by the City Corporation will be appreciated. Particularly during weekends when temporary markets are kept closed, the vegetable bags are not distributed in the Cantonment area, though it is located closest to the Corporation Office.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Heavy workload

Employees of software companies working from home look for the intervention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment as higher workload is causing mental stress. The employees are unable to regulate the working time and face difficulties in taking care of the family members.

P. Aravindha

Tiruchi

Follow social distancing

The country is in a tough position of choosing between lives and livelihood. Social distancing for prevention of coronavirus is a challenge in a populous country like ours where a majority of people live in crowded places. In this context, public send-offs for patients who have successfully recovered from the disease, that too in the presence of large number of officials, medical staff and the media persons, mocks at the idea of social distancing. It also raises questions about the privacy of patients, as they and their families are likely to be discriminated against by some sections of the society. Those who are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 are duty bound to set the right example for others.

K. Ananth

Karur

Restore economy with caution

The announcement of partial reopening of the economy from COVID-19 lockdown will warm the cockles of the migrant workers and farmers, and give a boost to the economy. As there can be no real individual freedom in the absence of economic security, the country has a responsibility to bring about revival in phases by exercising caution. While the Prime Minister is leaving no stone unturned to save the lives of the people on the one hand and by taking all possible measures to set the economy in order, there must be no room for political chicanery at this critical juncture.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Std. X exam a necessity

Since examination for standard X is vital for students to decide on their future areas of interest, the public examination is a necessity. Leaders of political parties that clamour for abolition of the public exam and declaring all pass need to realise that the Standard X is different from the other classes.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram