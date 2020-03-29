READERS MAIL

Ignorance prevails

A section of people seems to be unaware about the seriousness of COVID 19 outbreak. There are indications there is ignorance in the society on factors such as how social distancing and personal hygiene are linked to community transmission.

More importantly, returnees of foreign countries put under home quarantine need to make sure that they do not venture out, in order to break the chain of COVID 19 spread. This is the time to cooperate fully with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister to arrest the spread of the virus.

M. A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Kudos to the administration

Health and Revenue departments deserve to be lauded for taking safety precautions against COVID -19 outbreak in the city limits and 507 village panchayats in Tiruchi district.

The police, revenue, and health departments are ensuring the safety of the people through advocating self-discipline, wearing of masks and washing hands properly. While facilitating the people to purchase vegetables and groceries, the departments have been rightly cautioning the people against getting lulled into a sense of complacency with the warning that the worst is yet to come

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Amma Canteens, the sole solace

At a time when the nation is at a war against novel coronavirus, Amma Canteens are providing solace to the poor by continuing to provide breakfast, lunch and supper at nominal costs. People in the lowest rung of the social strata are entirely dependent on Amma Canteens for survival. Hence, it is imperative that the utensils are cleaned with hot water and employees are provided with protection paraphernalia like masks and gloves.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Address nutritional insufficiency

Gaps in immunisation are the cause for all kinds of diseases, and for COVID 19, a need has arisen for the government to provide the poor with nutrients and additional food supplements to improve their immunity level. Mere isolation of the people without proper diagnosis will put entire families at immense mental stress, constant panic, anxiety and fear, and lead to sleepless nights.

The authorities should consider permitting the people under home quarantine to perform last rites of their near and dear friends. Stringent police action was necessary against those spreading rumours.

S. Prakash

Tiruchi

Arrange for food supplies

In the wake of COVID 19 scare, only doctors and other healthcare professionals are found to be on their feet for containment of the spread. The State Government ought to have thought of deploying employees of Cooperative Department to supply essential commodities at the doorsteps in lorries.

Keeping people indoors in healthy conditions is an essential pre-requisite for preventing spread of the virus in the community. While deployment of police force on the streets would indeed help in checking unnecessary movement of people, the administration has to necessarily think of means to ensure food supplies for the public.

T. M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Avoid merciless beating

Rather than indulging in merciless beating, the police could as well confiscate vehicles in the event of motorists found violating the prohibitory order issued under Section 144 of IPC.

The lathi charge on the violators only indicates that police are taking law into their hands while dealing with both adults and younger people.

The police need to be reminded that corporal punishment is an offence in schools.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Let’s unite to fight the virus

The effectiveness of the nationwide lockdown following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a robust indication that the country will be united at the time of uncontrollable crisis despite the diversity of politics, religion, caste and culture.

The clap tribute for healthcare professionals in the forefront of fight against coronavirus spread reverberated across the country, as a proof of 'unity in diversity'.

Hats off India.

Dimple R. Mohan

Sangliandapuram

II

Prime Minister Modi's clarion call to the nation to stand united in not breaching the Lakshman Rekha of their homes for 21 days with determination, resolve and restraint has infused self confidence and strong hope in the minds of the people to fight the spread of the virus.

Due to strict adherence to the principles of Vedanta, India has preserved its race, hoary culture and valuable traditions.

It is the responsibility of every individual to follow the advice of the Prime Minister strictly, realising that personal distancing must scrupulously be adhered to against the backdrop of the fact that the country does not have the infrastructure to deal with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Aid for physically challenged

While the gesture of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to increase the monthly subsistence allowance to priests over 60 years of age who had served for more than 20 years in village temples that are not under the control of HR and CE department is laudable, the government would also do well to increase the monthly assistance to the physically challenged people who have none to lobby and espouse their cause.

It is unfair to equate the monthly assistance for the physically challenged people with the amount given to old age pensioners. The physically challenged people must be given monthly assistance at least on par with the amount given to temple priests.

V. Srinivasan

Thiruppanandal

Focus on sanitation

The Chief Minister's announcement in the Assembly about schemes pertaining to drinking water supply, and drainage projects is heartening. The funds for improving sanitation must be allotted without delay, and the works also must be initiated at the earliest.

More importantly, the government has to make sure that the roads are relaid flawlessly after completing the works.

The sanitation infrastructure must be extended to rural areas, and the progression of the work must be constantly monitored.

The announcement made by the Chief Minister must not just remain on paper.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram