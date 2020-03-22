Readers Mail

COVID 19 scare

Local authorities must consider operating mobile stores for supplying groceries, vegetables and fruits to residents at their doorsteps until the COVID 19 scare subsides. As self-isolation cannot be sustained, the authorities must ensure availability of essentials on a daily basis at reasonable costs. Such a step would effectively safeguard the residents from contracting the viral infection. Steps must also be taken to house the alms seekers at homes run by voluntary agencies.

T. M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

II

A fear psychosis has gripped citizens of all walks of life as the economy has been crippled and transport has come to a standstill due to COVID 19. The Centre and State must together ensure cooperation of foreign tourists for controlling the spread of corona virus.

Hygiene and the choice of food have a bearing on the immunity level of the people. The Prime Minister's call for self-discipline and social distancing, and developing a mentality to ignore rumours will help in diluting impact of the novel coronavirus scare.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

III

While there is talk of hygiene drive elsewhere, there is no visible tangible action in Srirangam town.

The civic conditions prevailing around the Srirangam Bus Stand are deplorable with broken liquor bottles and littering of filth. The local body has to carry out a thorough clean-up measure alongside creating public awareness on cleanliness.

The authorities must not hesitate to fine those who refuse to cooperate.

V. Rajagopalan

Srirangam

Justice, at last

At last, justice has been established in the country through the hanging the four persons convicted of rape and murder of Nirbaya. The whole world applauds India for its action. Justice has prevailed for Nirbaya's family after seven years.

K. Santhanam

Kumbakonam

Kudos to passport department

As a senior citizen, I am impressed by the deftness of the passport department in attending to my online renewal request.

I applied on March 9 and was asked to be present at the Passport Office in Tiruchi the next day morning.

The process of verification took only half an hour and the police enquiry also got over by 4.30 p.m.

And I could get the renewed passport on March 15.

I wish all the other government departments also followed suit in rendering public services.

C. V. Rajaram

Thillai Nagar

Relay bad road

Conditions at the bus stand at Thuraiyur, a bustling town in Tiruchi district, leave much to be desired.

The Municipality has not rectified the poor road condition and the inadequate lighting at the bus stand that caters to several thousands of passengers bound for several destinations near and far.

The potholed road in the bus stand causes discomfiture for the drivers and passengers.

The grievances of passengers needs to be addressed promptly

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

No bus shelter

Absence of a shelter for passengers at Pagalavadi bus stop causes much discomfiture.

Vehicles and commuters jostle for space, exposing passengers to accidents, particularly in the evening hours.

The boarding of buses by passengers has also become disorderly in the absence of the shelter.

M. Periyamalaiyan

Karattampatti

Wrong choice

The Tiruchi Corporation would do well to hold consultations before embarking on any project under the Smart City.

Sites for the project must be identified with care.

The choice of establishing a smart toilet close to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College Hospital (MGMGH) does not augur well.

The toilet is located adjacent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial where the holy ash of Gandhiji had been kept for public worship before immersion.

Similarly, the Palm grove developed near the Ayyappan Temple appears out of place.

The place would have ideally served as a parking area for the numerous pilgrims visiting the temple.

V. Sundararaju

Srinivasa Nagar South

Collect garden wastes

Refusal of Corporation workers to collect garden waste from homes forces residents to burn them, resulting in discomfort for people with allergic conditions.

Alongside issuing instructions to its workers to collect garden wastes unfailingly, the local body could also impose a ban on burning of wastes.

A. Muthulakshmi

Tennur

Set right water tap

A public water tap at the junction of South and East Car streets in Thiruppanandal town in Thanjavur district has been knocked down by speeding vehicles.

The tap used to serve the drinking water requirements of the people in the surrounding area.

With a harsh summer ahead, the tap must be set right and an additional tap must also be provided for addressing the needs of the public and school-going children.

V. Srinivasan

Thiruppanandal

Increase bus frequency

The inadequacy of bus services between Kumbakonam and Poonthottam has caused enormous discomfort for the travelling public, especially school and college students.

Students could be found travelling dangerously on the footboard of the overcrowded buses operated along the route that touches Nachyarkoil and Eravanchery.

Additional bus services must be operated at least during peak hours.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram