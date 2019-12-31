Re-poll in single booth

NAGAPATTINAM

Re-poll will be held at polling booth No.119 in ward 2 of Thanikottakam village panchayat in Vedaranyam Panchayat Union in Nagapattinam district on January 1.

Re-poll was ordered by the State Election Commission directive as an extra symbol was found on the ballot papers distributed to voters in the booth on Monday. While there were four contestants in the ward, the ballot papers had a fifth symbol leading to the suspension of the polling by afternoon. The re-poll will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Collector P.Praveen Nair said in a press release.