Re-opening of schools triggers fear of pandemic spread through unvaccinated children

Now that the government looks serious about resuming in-person classes for higher levels from the September, notwithstanding the fears of third wave of the pandemic, several teachers have raised concerns about mingling with unvaccinated children.

The school education department had, after a phase of vaccine-hesitancy among a section of teachers, prevailed upon a majority to see reason and fall in line to get their vaccine jabs. “Later on, the teachers did evince interest and got themselves vaccinated in large numbers. The special vaccination drives in schools did helped in immunising a number of teachers against COVID-19,” according to a senior head master of a government higher secondary school.

“The teachers are now of the view that the government must undertake special vaccination drive to cover students who will be attending classes from September,” he said.

The government has said that classes must be conducted with 50 per cent students in attendance in order to comply with physical distancing norms.

“No doubt, the in-person classes are bound to help the students at higher levels to get serious about their academic activities. But, before that, the government must carry out special drives to vaccinate the children of higher level,” a teacher of a government-aided school said.

The Tamil Nadu government, officials said, was toeing the line of other States in a ‘wait and watch’ mode.

The Puducherry government had deferred its earlier decision to re-open schools from July 16, factoring in the unexpected rise in number of COVID-19 cases. The Karnataka government had earlier announced that the schools will re-open for classes IX to XII from August 23.

The UNICEF had, earlier this month, observed that limited access to health services and immunization outreach was the reason for a number of children not receiving even their very first vaccinations.

The State Government, official sources said, was unable to initiate a drive for inoculating children at this juncture due to the limited availability of vaccines even for adults.