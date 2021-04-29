‘Re-open schools with rigid SOPs’

Thanjavur

29 April 2021 18:54 IST

The new government assuming charge should examine the possibilities of re-opening of the schools positively, taking into consideration the future of the younger generation, the Tamil Nadu Private School Correspondents Association has emphasised.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Association president G. R. Sridhar said students would be pushed into a disadvantageous position due to the government’s extension of the online teaching methodology or through television citing the pandemic situation.

Personal interaction between the teacher and pupil and practical sessions at the laboratories play a key role in the process of acquiring of knowledge by the students. Moreover, the hiccups in internet connectivity experienced in rural pockets make life miserable for the students who have now been asked to pursue their studies in online mode, he pointed out.

Schools should also be allowed to function with stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of coronavirus, similar to the permission granted to small and medium industries sector.

If the relaxation of lockdown conditions for industries and business houses is justified with the reason that country’s economy would be in peril, the same holds good for schools also since keeping the educational institutions shut for years together would dampen the interest among the younger generation to acquire knowledge in a proper manner.

Further, keeping the educational institutions, particularly private schools and other institutions, under lock and key for a longer period would impact the financial status of the families of teaching and non-teaching staff, he added.