‘Re-lay roads on a war footing’

Office-bearers of various labour unions have urged the Thanjavur Corporation to initiate necessary steps on a war footing to black-top the roads that were dug to lay the underground pipelines for sewer network.

The representatives who met the Corporation Commissioner recently pointed out that almost all the roads in the town remain dotted with potholes and that the motorists were finding it difficult to negotiate the stretches. With the northeast monsoon having commenced, leaving these roads in such a state would make the lives of motorists and the general public miserable, they added.

The labour union representatives also urged the civic body to clear encroachments on the pavements in market areas and clear the debris from the channels passing through the town to ensure quick and easy draining of flood waters during monsoon.