Re-deployment move triggers protest

TIRUCHI

27 February 2020 00:11 IST

Re-deployment of surplus staff from Annamalai University in the newly-converted government arts and science colleges in the region triggered protests by guest lecturers on Wednesday.

On learning that the Higher Education department has issued orders to 10 surplus staff of Annamalai University to join duty at the arts and science colleges in Orathanad in Thanjavur district, Lalgudi in Tiruchi district and Aranthangi in Pudukottai district, the guest lecturers staged a protest demanding job security.

The protesting teachers who have been in service for several years after appointment as guest lecturers of the erstwhile constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University as per UGC norms sought an explanation from university authorities.

They resolved to continue their protest wondering how the university and the government could ignore their services and mete out injustice.