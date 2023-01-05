HamberMenu
RDO office at Illupur taps solar power to meet energy requirements

January 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Illupur, has begun to tap solar power for its energy requirements to reduce its dependence on conventional electricity consumption. A solar power plant installed atop the office was inaugurated by Collector Kavitha Ramu on Thursday. 

The modern solar plant will produce 23 units of power every day which would be used for office requirements. Solar panels have been installed atop the building to absorb sunlight to help it turn into energy to light up the office. The solar plant has been installed to provide a renewable source of energy for office requirements without any interruption in the event of natural disaster or during technical failure in conventional electrical supply. 

The plant has been installed as per the Tangedco guidelines. The Collector ascertained from the revenue officials about the functioning of the solar plant and its application. Later, she checked the registers and files that were being maintained at the office, an official release said.

