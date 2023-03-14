RDO inquiry into death of woman

March 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

An inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer is to be conducted into the death of a woman who died of injuries sustained in a ‘domestic fire’ accident at the house of her in-laws recently.

According to police, Gunaseela, 24, of Kottur in Mayiladuthurai district and Rajmohan, 26, of Agarapettai near Thirukkattupalli in Thanjavur district fell in love and got married two years ago, overlooking opposition to their inter-caste marriage from their families. Gunaseela gave birth to a baby girl nine months ago while they were residing at Mayiladuthurai.

A few weeks ago, Rajmohan moved to his parent’s house at Agarapettai along with his wife and daughter. On the night of March 7, Gunaseela was brought to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment of burns sustained in a ‘domestic fire’ accident. She died on March 12, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, on hearing about her sudden death, Gunaseela’s relatives refused to receive her body alleging that she was burnt to death by her in-laws. On March 14, led by Aadhi.Ila.Arivudainambi, Delta District Coordinator, Pudhiya Bharatham, they attempted to stage a road roko near the hospital on Medical College Road here and was pacified by the police, who said an RDO inquiry would be conducted into the death of the woman.

Later, they decided to meet Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver to present a memorandum seeking legal action against Rajmohan and his family under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. However, they were prevented by the police who arrested them and lodged them at a marriage hall at Pillaiyarpatti till evening, sources said.