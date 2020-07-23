RDO holds inquiry into police firing

The Revenue Divisional Officer and Divisional Magistrate of Pudukottai, M.S. Dhandayuthapani, who is conducting an inquiry into the police opening fire in air at Posampatti to quell a clash that broke out between two groups on Tuesday, questioned five police personnel on Thursday.

Among those who attended the inquiry were Sub Inspector Saravanan of K. Pudhupatti police station who had opened one round of fire in air using his service pistol as the clash between the two warring groups showed no signs of relenting. Special Sub Inspector Rajkumar was also at the spot. Statements were obtained from police personnel during the inquiry. The RDO would submit a report to the Collector after the inquiry.

The clash was triggered apparently by a social media post against a prominent resident. The Collector had issued the order for the RDO inquiry.