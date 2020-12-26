Ration shop employee murdered

26 December 2020 19:16 IST

THANJAVUR

Sivakumar (44) of Melatheru, Pattukottai, working in a ration shop at Adhiramapattinam, was reportedly hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Saturday evening.

Police said the gang barged into the PDS outlet located on the Beach Road, Adhiramapattinam, around 4 p.m. and attacked the victim with lethal weapons before fleeing. Sivakumar, who was rushed to the Government Hospital, Adhiramapattinam, was declared dead on arrival. The Adhiramapattinam police have registered a case.

