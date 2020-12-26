Tiruchirapalli

Ration shop employee murdered

THANJAVUR

Sivakumar (44) of Melatheru, Pattukottai, working in a ration shop at Adhiramapattinam, was reportedly hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Saturday evening.

Police said the gang barged into the PDS outlet located on the Beach Road, Adhiramapattinam, around 4 p.m. and attacked the victim with lethal weapons before fleeing. Sivakumar, who was rushed to the Government Hospital, Adhiramapattinam, was declared dead on arrival. The Adhiramapattinam police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2020 7:17:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ration-shop-employee-murdered/article33425167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY