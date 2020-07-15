Ration rice seized

Police and revenue officials have seized ration rice smuggled and stocked in godowns here.

An official press release said the Inspector of Ariyamangalam station was on patrol on Tuesday morning when he noticed attempts to smuggle ration rice in a mini goods carrier and a two-wheeler in Ariyamangalam. The vehicles and 3,330 kg of ration rice were seized.

S. Ismail, 39, V. Ramamurthy, 47, and S. Sheikh Alaudeen, 40, were questioned and found to be engaged in smuggling ration rice.

On receiving the information, police, civil supplies CID and revenue officials conducted searches in godowns at Ariyamangalam Kaveri Nagar, Thideer Nagar and Sivakami Ammaiyar Street and seized 5,400 kg of ration rice.

The release further said the State government was supplying rice and other essential commodities free of cost to the public since April due to the pandemic. Stern action would be taken against smugglers and sellers of PDS rice.