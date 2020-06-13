Ration rice seized

13 June 2020 17:34 IST

The Civil Supplies CID personnel have seized 880 kg of rice from a mini-goods carrier here on Friday night.

According to police, the Civil Supplies CID Inspector Senthamizhselvi received information that a consignment of rice intended for distribution through the public distribution system shops in Ammanpettai near Thanjavur was being smuggled to a flour mill in Palliagraharam.

Subsequently, the Civil Supplies CID personnel intercepted the carrier loaded with 18 gunny bags consignment at Ammanpettai on Friday night. On interrogation the driver Babu of Thanjavur revealed that the gunny bags containing rice were being transported to a flour mill at Palliagraharam from a PDS shop in Ammanpettai.

Subsequently, the flour mill owner Ashokkumar and the PDS employee Shankar were arrested along with Babu and were remanded in judicial custody.