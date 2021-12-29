Rates fixed for combined harvesters let on hire by private entities

NAGAPATTINAM

Nagapattinam district administration has fixed rates for hiring of combined harvesters from private entities, with a view to regulating the activity in deference to requests by farmers.

After tripartite talks involving representatives of farmers' organisations, private entities renting out mechanised agricultural equipment, and agents, the district administration has permitted fixation of ₹2,250 as the rate per hour for belt type harvester and ₹1,600 per hour for tyre type harvester.

The administration would initiate legal action in case the directive on these rates is flouted, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said.

Those with complaints over the rates of the harvesters hired from private entities could reach out over phone to the officials of Agricultural Engineering Department: 94420 49591 Executive Engineer, 94422 40121 and Assistant Executive Engineer 80724 50529/ 94424 52515, the Collector said in a press release.

As for the harvester equipment let out on hire by the Agricultural Engineering Department, the rates were ₹1,630 per hour for belt type harvester and ₹1,010 per hour for tyre type harvester.

Farmers must come forward to derive the utility of the harvester machines of Agricultural Engineering Department, Mr. Arun Thamburaj emphasised.