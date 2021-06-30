Govt. urged to take up Rasimanal dam project

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the State government to take up the Rasimanal dam project with the Cauvery Water Management Authority in order to establish that the Tamil Nadu government is ready to comply with the Supreme Court’s intention to save excess water draining into the Bay of Bengal through the Cauvery.

Referring to the apex court’s observation in this regard while clearing a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 seeking the court’s intervention in the Mekedatu dam construction project conceived by the Karnataka government, the association general secretary P.R.Pandian claimed that by constructing a dam at Rasimanal near Hogenakkal excess water draining into the Cauvery river system from the reservoirs/dams in the Karnataka State could be impounded and regulated in such a manner to avoid letting huge quantity of rainwater drain into the sea since demographically suitable place for construction of a huge dam below Mettur was not available in Tamil Nadu.

With the elections to the Karnataka Assembly approaching, the Mekedatu issue is being raised by the political parties in Karanataka presumably for some political gains, he added.

He expressed hope that the government which has completed the Krishna Water Project to solve the drinking water problem of Chennai could definitely convince the CWMA and the upper riparian State in getting their accord for the construction of a dam at Rasimanal.

The electricity to be generated at Rasimanal could be fed into the National Power Grid and the Karanataka State could draw the required quantum of power from the grid to fulfil its requirement.

Similarly the quantum of water required to quench the thirst of Bengalaru could be provided by the Tamil Nadu government from the Rasimanal dam.

Construction of Rasimanal dam by Tamil Nadu would serve the dual purpose of fulfilling the requirement of Karnataka State and as well as honouring the Supreme Court’s intention to make better use of excess rainwater, he added.