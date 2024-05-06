Rasika Ranjana Sabha announces its annual music competition

May 06, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rasika Ranjana Sabha, Tiruchi, every year conducts Carnatic music competitions in vocal, violin, flute, veena, mirudhangam, and quiz under sub-junior, junior, and senior categories.

This year, the “Music Competition - 2024”, will be held in June and applications are invited from music students and budding professionals. Competitors participating from other States except Puducherry will be provided with accommodation during the days of competition.

For applications and other details, candidate can contact the sabha office at 146, West Boulevard Road, Tiruchi 620002 (ph: 9443559508). To obtain application through e-mail candidates can send email rrsabha@gmail.com. The last date to receive filled applications is May 18 and the last date for receipt of filled applications with late fee is on May 27. Details can be obtained through www.rrsabha.in.

