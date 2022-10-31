‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ celebrated in Tiruchi

Celebrations marked by National Unity run and exhibitions on the life and times of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) that was celebrated on Monday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was marked by national unity runs at Tiruchi and in neighbouring Karur and Perambalur districts.

The national unity run organised by the 2 TN Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, at Tiruchi, Karur and Perambalur districts saw the participation of over 500 NCC cadets and staff. They took a pledge to dedicate themselves towards strengthening national unity, integrity and security of the country. The unity run in Tiruchi was flagged off by Colonel R. Goswami, the Officer Commanding at the Major Saravanan Memorial, a press release said.

National Unity Day was celebrated in Tiruchi Railway Division. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal administered Ekta Diwas pledge to railway officers and staff here. A parade of the Railway Protection Force was held here to pay tributes to India’s Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Mr. Manish Agarwal and other railway officers participated in the unity run.

As part of the celebrations, the Tiruchi Division organised an exhibition on the life and times of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the railway junction. A photo exhibition of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was organised at the Tiruchi international airport. It was inaugurated by Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini.