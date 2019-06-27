Rash and negligent driving goes on unabated

It was at 8.15 a.m. An eight-seater school van carrying more than 10 students to Kamala Niketan Montessori School overtook a number of school vans, autorikshaws and other vehicles on a narrow and bumpy Uyyakondan river bund road. The driver did not seem to bother about the safety of children travelling either in his vehicle or in other vehicles. Parents took extra care to negotiate their vehicles and safeguard their children.

The driver did not reduce the speed or give up rash driving till his vehicle reached the spot. He drove dangerously. A traffic constable, who was regulating traffic in front of the school, intervened and stopped the van before hitting a tree. Several parents scolded the driver. Some of them took up the issue to the teachers, who used to regulate the traffic in front of the school. The driver was not bothered about any of these things and started his return trip casually. The constable, who was supposed to book him for rash and negligent driving, too took the issue lightly.

It was not an isolated incident of rash driving and overloading of school children. It is a common practice in Tiruchi during peak hours. In spite of stringent rules and regulations, many drivers violate rules brazenly.

The district administration and road transport authorities inspected school vehicles during summer holidays to ensure that they follow all rules and regulations. In fact, permission was denied to some vehicles for failure to fulfil norms.

School and college managements have a standard system for transporting students but private vans and autorickshaws mostly violate the rules. Autorickshaws cannot transport more than five children but it is not followed.

The State government issued an order a few years ago that a maximum of five children up to the age of 14 years and not more than three adult passengers could be accommodated in a vehicle. But each autorickshaw carries not less than 8 to 10 children. They travel precariously on the edges of the driver’s seat.

“It is a serious issue. The enforcement authorities cannot be mute spectators. They should not wait for an untoward incident to take action against wilful violators. Parents should desist from sending their wards in such overcrowded vehicles,” says R. Panchanathan, past president, Rotary Club of Tiruchirappali.