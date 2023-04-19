Rash and negligent driving by private buses goes unchecked in Tiruchi

April 19, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The increase in fatal accidents involving private buses and recurring incidents of rash and negligent driving in Tiruchi have raised concern among commuters and residents.

As per rules, the maximum speed permitted for all vehicles, including buses, in the city during day time is 30 km/hour and 40 km/hour at night.

A majority of accidents involving private buses are due to the competition among operators in reaching their destination first and meeting their daily ticket sales. “Areas near traffic signals are prone to accidents as the private buses indulge in rash driving to reach the next stop before their competitors,” said K. Sundaram, a resident.

Private bus drivers are said to turn a blind eye to traffic rules, indulging in rash driving, overtaking another vehicle on the wrong side and halting buses in the middle of the road to collect passengers.

According to the commuters, private bus operators seemed to have far less accountability, making them prone to violations. “Many private buses halt in bus shelters for a longer duration to board more passengers and to compensate for the time spent, they tend to overspeed,” said Thangavel, a commuter.

A private bus driver conceded that there are incidents of rash driving and rude behaviour in private buses “No strict disciplinary action is initiated against drivers and conductors by private bus operators in case of violations. If they face action with one private bus operator, they will move to another,” the bus driver said.

P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist, demanded that the police step up vigilance and take strict action against the violators to prevent such offences. “Surveillance cameras should be installed to record incidents of rash driving and other rule violations which impact public safety,” he added.

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, claimed that a team had been constituted to monitor private buses that flout road safety norms in the city. “Checks will be conducted during the peak hours and cases registered against those committing offences such as rash driving and jumping traffic signals,” he added.