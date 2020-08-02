Rare brain surgery performed on a 10-year-old boy

A successful brain aneurysm surgery was done on a 10-year-old boy and he has recovered well at the Meenakshi Multi-Speciality Hospital in Thanjavur.

The child, who hails from Jayankondam, was brought in a comatose state, hospital sources said. After multiple tests, the presence of an aneurysm in the left blood vessel of the brain (ICA Bifurcation Aneurysm) was identified

A team of doctors led by N. Arunkumar, Chief of Neurological Surgery, performed a medical procedure known as aneurysm clipping. After the surgery, there was a marked improvement in the child’s health. The child was sent home after he regained consciousness, doctors said.