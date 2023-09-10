Rapid Action Force begins route march in Nagapattinam

September 10, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A special team of Rapid Action Force personnel from Coimbatore arrived in Nagapattinam on Saturday and began undertaking route marches. The exercise will go on for a week in a few selective places identified as sensitive areas in the district.

The team of a 60-member battalion comprising officers specialised in controlling riots and communal violence will camp in Nagapattinam district for a week and inspect the sensitive areas in various taluks. Police sources said the special team headed by Deputy Commandant Rajesh arrived in Nagapattinam on Saturday and held a meeting with Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh at the District Police Office.

The team decided to hold route marches in sensitive areas where frequent law and order problems and communal tensions were reported. They will study the topography of those areas and assess the cause and intensity of the violence reported.

As part of their week-long plan in Nagapattinam district, the team will also visit police stations to check the number of communal violence and riots that took place within their jurisdictions.

Sources said the team would create maps of sensitive areas with approach roads to enable the movement of force and other vehicles to take swift action during emergencies.

On Saturday, the team visited Nagapattinam town and Velipalayam police stations and took out a route march, along with district police, at Avuri Thidal, old bus stand, and Public Office road. The team will also visit Panangudi, the Naval detachment office, a few coastal villages, Velankanni, and Nagore in the upcoming days, police sources added.

