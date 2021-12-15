Medical scientist gets high ranking

TIRUCHI

15 December 2021 21:51 IST

Philip A Thomas, Associate Director (Research), Institute of Ophthalmology, Joseph Eye Hospital, Tiruchi, has been ranked under ‘Life time career’ and ‘2020 citation’ in a study published by the Stanford University, USA. He has been ranked third among the stalwarts of ophthalmology at the national level, with a record of 173 research papers, H-index of 39 and an i10 index of 91.

He has authored a textbook of clinical microbiology and published more than 14 books/ chapters in international textbooks besides presenting more than 100 papers at national and international meets.

He has been an investigator in several multi-country studies, on bacterial and fungal keratitis, supported by the British Council for prevention of blindness and the Thrasher Institute, USA. The result of these studies have influenced patient treatment protocols, both in India and abroad, and have contributed to reduce the burden of blindness due to fungal keratitis in India, said Dr. Thomas whose contributions to medical sciences was recognised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology with the TANSA award in 1997.

He was conferred with the FRC path degree by the Royal College of Pathologists, London in 2018.

He heads the Ocular Microbiology Department in the hospital which is fully accredited by NABH, and figures among leading tertiary eye care facilities in south India for holistic management of the entire spectrum of microbial keratitis.

R. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Professor of Botany, Jamal Mohamed College, finds a place among the top two percent of scientists in the recent release of Stanford Rankings for 2020.

He has scored 91st rank in the specific category of arts and science universities (both Central and State) at the national level. His areas of research include plant microbial interactios, plant physiology and biotechnology.

The ranking was based on a pattern of data mining and complex mixing of quality parameters from a publicly available database covering 22 main and 176 sub-scientific fields, a press release issued by the college said.