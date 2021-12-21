Ranjankudi fort wall damaged in rain; ASI to carry out repairs soon

The fort, believed to have been constructed by a Jagirdar of the Nawab of Carnatic during the 17th century, was the site of a Battle of Valikondah between the English and the French in 1751.

The upper fort wall on the south east corner of Ranjankudikottai, a 17th century fortress near Perambalur, has suffered damages during the recent monsoon rains in the district.

The fort, believed to have been constructed by a Jagirdar of the Nawab of Carnatic during the 17th century, was the site of a Battle of Valikondah between the English and the French in 1751. In 1752, the fort was also the scene of surrender of French troops under D’Auteuil, which was sent to relieve the garrison at Srirangam. When D’Auteuil retreated to Ranjankudi, the Jagirdar took the side of the British and denied entry to the French troops to the upper level of the fort. D’Auteuil surrendered in the fort, according to a note on the history of fort in the official website of Perambalur district.

The fort is oblong in shape with semicircular bastions and a moat encircling it. There are three fortifications at different levels, built with cut stone blocks. The fort, one of the prominent tourist attractions in Perambalur, is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

A portion of the wall on the south eastern side of the fort has now suffered damage, apparently during the heavy rain last month. “Several stones on the upper fort wall in the south east corner of the upper fort wall came down during the last spell of rain about 20 days ago. It needs to be urgently repaired,” said A. Hasim (76), a retired guard of the fort, who still lives close to the structure. Mr. Hasim said that several stones had fallen down obstructing the approach to the lower fort.

Ramesh Karuppaiah, a heritage enthusiast of Perambalur, said the damage was visible from a long distance. “The stones have slid down, it is almost like a landslide, for more than 10 feet in height,” he said.

When contacted, M.Kalimu thu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Chennai Circle, said restoration works would be taken up soon at the damaged portion of the fort. “The stones have slid down in one of the corners of the fort down due to the rain. As soon as we received information, we sent an engineer to assess the damage and the information was conveyed to our office in New Delhi seeking approval for executing repairs. We have received the permission and preparation of estimate is underway. We will take up the work probably by first week of January,” Mr. Kalimuthu told The Hindu.

Both Mr.Hasim and Mr.Karuppaiah have long been pleading for improving basic amenities at the Fort to attract tourists. “Apart from providing toilets and other basic needs, sign boards indicating the historic fort’s location along the Tiruchi-Chennai highway would attract more visitors,” Mr. Karuppaiah said.