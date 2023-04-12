Rani Rama Devi of erstwhile Pudukottai Samasthanam passes away

April 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rani Rama Devi Tondaiman, 84, the erstwhile ‘Rajmatha’ of the then Pudukottai Samasthanam, passed away at a private hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday. Family circles said she breathed her last in the afternoon in the hospital where she was admitted due to age-related ailments.

Rani Rama Devi is the wife of late Radhakrishna Tondaiman, brother of Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman who was the last ruler of Pudukottai ‘Samasthanam’, which was amalgamated with the Indian Union in March 1948 after Independence, bringing the long history of Tondaiman rule to an end.

Rani Rama Devi Tondaiman is survived by sons Rajagopala Tondaiman and Vijaykumar Tondaiman and daughter Janaki Manohari. Former Tiruchi Mayor Sarubala is the wife of Rajagopala Tondaiman. Born on October 1, 1939, Rani Rama Devi married Radhakrishna Tondaiman in 1954. A postgraduate in English Literature, she was running the Oriental High School at Pudukottai and knew English, Tamil, Malayalam and Sanskrit.

Rama Devi had extreme love and affection for Pudukottai, where she lived all her life, said Ms. Sarubala Tondaiman adding that she was accessible to the general public who had great respect and regard for her. She visited over 100 famous Shiva temples across the country and headed several committees that took up kumbhabhishekams of several temples in Pudukottai district. She was also interested in sports.

“The passing away of Rani Rama Devi is an irreparable loss to us,” Ms. Sarubala said adding that the final rites would be held in Pudukottai on Thursday.

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar expressed his condolences to the family members of Ms. Rama Devi.

In a statement, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, a native of Pudukottai, said the passing of Ms. Rama Devi was not only a huge loss for her family members but also for the people of the district.