Ranees Hospital equipped with walkie talkie sets

Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arun Sakthikumar handing over a walkie talkie set to a healthcare worker at Government Ranees Hospital in Pudukottai on Monday.

Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arun Sakthikumar handing over a walkie talkie set to a healthcare worker at Government Ranees Hospital in Pudukottai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Handout

The Government Ranees Hospital here catering to COVID-19 patients has been provided with walkie talkie sets by the Pudukottai district police to improve their communication system.

Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, P.Ve. Arun Sakthikumar handed over four walkie talkie sets to the hospital Dean, AL. Meenakshi Sundaram, on Monday based on a request made by the hospital. The equipment has been given on loan basis. An inspector trained the hospital staff on operating the sets. The hospital houses nearly 200 patients in its four floors.

Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram said in a press release that the walkie talkie sets could be used for better communication between the patients and healthcare workers.

