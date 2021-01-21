Ranee’s Government Hospital reopens with special focus on maternity and child healthcare

Pudukottai

21 January 2021 19:57 IST

The Ranee’s Government Memorial Hospital (RGMH) reopened with new equipment and facilities specially focussed towards maternal and infant health. The facility, set up at a cost of ₹25 crore was inaugurated by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Wednesday.

The RGMH which was initially being used to quarantine asymptomatic patients of COVID-19 underwent a renovation and will now provide maternity and child health facilities. The 400-bedded hospital would provide services including ultrasounds, scanning and X-ray, paediatric intensive care unit, and a dedicated blood bank. Special '108' ambulances have also been allotted. A total of 102 vans to transport women and their babies to their homes after treatment that would be available round-the-clock has also been readied.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vijayabaskar said that in Tamil Nadu, 62% of childbirths happen at government hospitals, while in other States, it is only around 30%. In the last five years, 53.23 lakh deliveries took place at various government hospitals in the State. Since the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 6,460 pregnant mothers who tested positive, and over 7,000 babies who tested positive after birth were treated and discharged after they recovered.

Advertising

Advertising

Tamil Nadu has the lowest maternal mortality ratio and infant mortality rate, the Health Minister said. While the national average of the maternal mortality ratio was around 113 deaths per 1,00,000 births, Tamil Nadu reported around 60 to 64. In India, the infant mortality rate is 32 per 1,000 births, but in Tamil Nadu it is 15.

The RGMH would be functional from Wednesday, providing 24-hour treatment to pregnant and new mothers and their infants.