Randomisation of EVMs done

PUDUKOTTAI

The first phase of randomisation of electronic voting machines for dispatch to the six Assembly constituencies in the district was held at District Collectorate here on Wednesday. The exercise was monitored by Collector P. Uma Maheswari in the presence of representatives of various political parties.

The district accounts for a total number of six assembly constituencies- Pudukottai, Gandharvakottai, Alangudi, Aranthangi, Viralimalai and Tirumayam- with the total number of voters as per the final electoral list being 13.48 lakh. A total number of 1.902 polling stations are to be established in the district for the upcoming elections scheduled on April 6.

Ms. Uma Maheswari said the randomisation of 3,401 ballot units of the electronic voting machines, 2,331 control units and 2,482 VVPAT equipment was done for allocation to the six Assembly constituencies.

The poll equipment would be taken in vehicles fitted with Global Positioning System devices with police protection to the respective assembly constituencies. The equipment would be kept in safe custody in strong rooms at the Gandarvakottai, Ilupur, Pudukottai, Tirumayam and Alangudi taluk offices besides in the Sub Collector's office at Aranthangi. Armed police personnel would be deployed round-the-clock at the strong rooms which would be brought under CCTV surveillance cameras for monitoring. The strong rooms would also be provided with fire extinguishers and registers. A two-tier security system would be in place at the strong rooms and steps had been taken to keep them locked and sealed.

Perambalur

The first phase of randomisation was held in Perambalur at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and representatives of political parties. Perambalur district accounts for two assembly segments — Perambalur and Kunnam — with the total number of polling stations being 816.

A total number of 979 control units, equal number of ballot units and 1,044 VVPAT equipment have been allocated for the two assembly constituencies. Additional control units, ballot units and VVPAT had been allocated in case of technical glitches reported at the polling stations on the day of election, an official release said.