ADVERTISEMENT

Random parking of vehicles blocks the way for ambulances at government hospital in Tiruchi

Published - September 23, 2024 05:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The parking lot in the hospital is not available as of a new block is being constructed at the site leaving no space for vehicles of visitors and patients

Judah Jerusalem

Vehicles parked along the entrance to the MGMGH block the way for ambulances. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Haphazardly parked vehicles by patients and others at the entrance and near the maternity ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi, block the way for many, including the ambulances that rush patients requiring emergency treatment. “When cars are parked blocking the entrance to ambulances, it becomes a disturbance as the patient must be moved as fast as possible into the hospital. It would be nice if such spaces are cleared of vehicles,” said P. Mercy, an attender.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parking lot at MGMGH is unavailable because of the construction of a new hospital block on the site, causing difficulties for patients and visitors.

Steady stream of patients

MGMGH is the only district-level government hospital with a medical college in Tiruchi and is a major centre for tertiary healthcare, with many being referred to the hospital to receive critical care or surgeries performed on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vehicles obstruct the way to the hospital. This is a problem as we bring the patient to the hospital. Sometimes, private ambulances obstruct the way and do not listen when we ask them not to park haphazardly,” said an ambulance staff member.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Most of the time we do not allow cars to park in front of the hospital unless it is an emergency. But since the parking area in the hospital is either small or far away from the main building, they park along the way and say that they won’t take long,” said a security personnel.

The hospital receives at least 500 patients every day and on an average 50 vehicles are found on the premises obstructing the way to the main building.

When contacted, a senior administrative staff of the hospital said that the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US