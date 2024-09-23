Random parking of vehicles blocks the way for ambulances at government hospital in Tiruchi

Haphazardly parked vehicles by patients and others at the entrance and near the maternity ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi, block the way for many, including the ambulances that rush patients requiring emergency treatment. “When cars are parked blocking the entrance to ambulances, it becomes a disturbance as the patient must be moved as fast as possible into the hospital. It would be nice if such spaces are cleared of vehicles,” said P. Mercy, an attender.

The parking lot at MGMGH is unavailable because of the construction of a new hospital block on the site, causing difficulties for patients and visitors.

Steady stream of patients

MGMGH is the only district-level government hospital with a medical college in Tiruchi and is a major centre for tertiary healthcare, with many being referred to the hospital to receive critical care or surgeries performed on them.

“The vehicles obstruct the way to the hospital. This is a problem as we bring the patient to the hospital. Sometimes, private ambulances obstruct the way and do not listen when we ask them not to park haphazardly,” said an ambulance staff member.

“Most of the time we do not allow cars to park in front of the hospital unless it is an emergency. But since the parking area in the hospital is either small or far away from the main building, they park along the way and say that they won’t take long,” said a security personnel.

The hospital receives at least 500 patients every day and on an average 50 vehicles are found on the premises obstructing the way to the main building.

When contacted, a senior administrative staff of the hospital said that the issue would be resolved at the earliest.