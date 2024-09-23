GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Random parking of vehicles blocks the way for ambulances at government hospital in Tiruchi

The parking lot in the hospital is not available as of a new block is being constructed at the site leaving no space for vehicles of visitors and patients

Published - September 23, 2024 05:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Judah Jerusalem
Vehicles parked along the entrance to the MGMGH block the way for ambulances.

Vehicles parked along the entrance to the MGMGH block the way for ambulances. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Haphazardly parked vehicles by patients and others at the entrance and near the maternity ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi, block the way for many, including the ambulances that rush patients requiring emergency treatment. “When cars are parked blocking the entrance to ambulances, it becomes a disturbance as the patient must be moved as fast as possible into the hospital. It would be nice if such spaces are cleared of vehicles,” said P. Mercy, an attender.

The parking lot at MGMGH is unavailable because of the construction of a new hospital block on the site, causing difficulties for patients and visitors.

Steady stream of patients

MGMGH is the only district-level government hospital with a medical college in Tiruchi and is a major centre for tertiary healthcare, with many being referred to the hospital to receive critical care or surgeries performed on them.

“The vehicles obstruct the way to the hospital. This is a problem as we bring the patient to the hospital. Sometimes, private ambulances obstruct the way and do not listen when we ask them not to park haphazardly,” said an ambulance staff member.

“Most of the time we do not allow cars to park in front of the hospital unless it is an emergency. But since the parking area in the hospital is either small or far away from the main building, they park along the way and say that they won’t take long,” said a security personnel.

The hospital receives at least 500 patients every day and on an average 50 vehicles are found on the premises obstructing the way to the main building.

When contacted, a senior administrative staff of the hospital said that the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

Published - September 23, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / government health care / hospital and clinic / trauma & emergency healthcare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.