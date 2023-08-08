Random halt of buses torment road users in Tiuchi

August 08, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

The tendency of government and private bus crew to halt the vehicles at blind curves and undesignated stops is endangering the safety of motorists and road users in Tiruchi.

Though there are designated bus stops on roads some of the city buses, including those of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), do not halt at such locations obstructing vehicular movement adding to the chaotic traffic scenario in the city.

With the buses halting at will at crossroads, traffic signals and steep turnings, the road views of pedestrians and motorists are obstructed. Such halts also affect the free movement of vehicles as the buses occupy a major portion of the carriageway.

“Traffic snarls caused by such buses are a nightmare, and we have to deal with this every day. With most of the roads already narrow and choked, the motorists behind are just forced to halt till the buses move,” said S. Koushick, a road user.

The trend of stopping midway on the roads at blind curves or near traffic signals to drop and pick up passengers is rampant at Railway Junction, Gandhi Market, Jail corner, TVS Tollgate, Sastri Road, Mannarpuram, and Palpannai and they are vulnerable to accidents.

For instance, buses halt in the middle of the road junction roundabout causing massive traffic jams. “Although there is a designated bus stop a little further, it is barely used. The authorities should penalise drivers for unauthorised stoppages,” said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist.

“Passengers who travel by buses also face a harrowing time as most of these buses do not halt at the designated stops, forcing them to run for a distance to catch the bus,” said M. Vijaya, a resident of Ramachandra Nagar.

S. Raja, a driver of the TNSTC bus, claimed that on-street parking and encroachments near bus stops were the reasons for the poor utilisation of bus shelters.

When contacted, a senior police official said they would instruct the bus crew to halt at the appropriate stoppages and take necessary action on the violators. The official added that a coordinated approach involving all stakeholders is required to address the problem to ensure the roads are free of traffic congestion.