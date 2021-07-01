Ramps built in 10 police stations

TIRUVARUR

01 July 2021 20:08 IST

Ramps have been built at 10 police stations in Tiruvarur district.

According to police, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan found that the ramps were not provided at these 10 police stations during his inspection and had ordered that the facility meant for senior citizens and persons with disabilities should be created as early as possible.

Advertising

Advertising