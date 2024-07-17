Rampant use of air horns disrupts the calm at Central Library

Indiscriminate use of air horns by vehicles, mainly buses on arterial roads near Singarathope in the city, has become a nuisance to readers at District Central Library.

The library attracts a large number of readers from different parts of the city. There are readers who are all through the day at the library preparing for competitive examinations. Several of them take part in mock tests to test their standings. In addition to them, the library lends books on various topics to the readers to take home.

The area, where the library is located on West Boulevard Road in the city, was made a silent zone by the Tiruchi traffic police some time ago. It was to ensure a calm and quiet environment for the readers to spend their quality time at the library. As per the plan, no vehicle should use an air horn in the silence zone. The police have also put up a sign board, thereby indicating the motorists to avoid using high decibel horns.

However, it is said that no vehicles including both private and State owned transport corporation buses seem to bother about the ban on high decibel honking in the vicinity of the library. There is little compliance on the ground. High decibel horns are being used on the West Boulevard Road and Madurai Road. The roads, which are arterial, cater to hundreds of vehicles. The roads are extremely busy with vehicles including buses from morning to night. The continuous use of air horns is not limited to private buses alone. Buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), lorries, cabs and buses of educational institutions also use high-decibel horns. A section of motorists riding high-end motorcycles use horns with fancy tunes on their vehicles.

It is said that buses tend to use these horns as part of the race to pick up passengers waiting at bus stops. Bus drivers use loud horns to intimidate drivers of small vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars to provide them with a passage on the roads. It has become a menace to the readers at the Library.

“The violation is rampant and the honking of horns with high decibel sound is really troubling the readers. It disrupts the calm environment at the library,” says A.P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer.

He said that the issue would be taken to the notice of the concerned police officials. A request would be made to post traffic policemen to enforce the ban on using air horns and high decibel horns in the silence zone.