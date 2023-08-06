Rampant traffic violation on Odathurai Road goes unchecked

August 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The rampant practice of vehicle users driving on the wrong lane of Odathurai Road and the ‘one-way’ service lane up to the Sanjeevi Nagar Signal Junction on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road is posing a grave threat to road safety in the city.

The Odathurai road connects the Chinthamani area in the city with the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road. After the construction of a road overbridge, the road running along the Cauvery bank was widened and provided with a centre median by the State Highways Department a few years ago. A service lane runs from the Sanjeevi Nagar Signal Junction for vehicles entering the city from the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road.

However, motorists heading towards the Sanjeevi Nagar Junction / Ariyamangalam cannot take a right turn at Odathurai Road- Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road intersection. Instead they would have to take a left turn and travel on the bypass for some distance to take a U-turn near Kondayampettai.

Reluctant to take this detour, which runs slightly more than a kilometre, many motorists prefer to drive on the wrong side of the Odathurai Road and then turn right to join the service lane, which is supposed to be one-way, to join the bypass road at the Sanjeevi Nagar Junction. During nights, poor illumination and overspeeding add to the danger.

Scores of motorists heading towards Ariyamanglam cross over to the right side of the Odathurai Road through the openings on the median immediately after the Oyamari crematorium. Many motorists travel on the wrong side for more than half-a-kilometre, unmindful of the danger. Several others manoeuvre across the small road level traffic island and through temporary steel barricades placed by the police at the bypass road intersection to drive along the service lane.

Though the police had initiated some preventive measures following persistent complaints raised by the late M.Sekaran, a consumer activist, a few years ago, the traffic violation goes largely unchecked now.

“The tendency of some motorists to drive on the wrong side is highly dangerous, especially for motorists who are not familiar with the city. The police should crack down on such violations lest a major accident takes place,” said R.Gopal, a city resident.

P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, points out that some motorists, especially two wheeler riders, take the safer option of going via the Cauvery Road leading towards the Town Railway Station and a link road towards Sanjeevi Nagar Junction. But here again, taking an acute right turn towards the Cauvery Road immediately after the road overbridge on Odathurai Road may be a safety hazard.

To overcome this, he suggested that the Corporation and police authorities identify a road through the vacant sites immediately after the Oyyamari crematorium and develop it as a thorough fare up to the Sanjeevi Nagar Junction. This could be an ideal solution, he observed.