Rampant encroachments on Tiruchi’s N.S.B Road leave very little space for pedestrians, shoppers

The city’s main commercial centre around the Rockfort Teppakulam, especially the NSB Road and Nandhi Kovil Street, is literally bursting at its seams due to indiscriminate and unchecked encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors, who have occupied every nook and corner of public space.

The shopkeepers occupy the roads, especially NSB Road and Nandhi Kovil Street, with impunity, complain residents who live in the old city localities around the Rockfort.

As all pavements are occupied by vendors, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. But the road is occupied by the traders and the space is reduced to five to six feet as many shopkeepers, especially between the Main Guard Gate and the Chinthamani Market complex, have extended their shops by putting up temporary structures with poles and plastic sheets. Even pedestrians find it difficult to make their way through the busy road during the peak hours

With Rockfort being a major tourist attraction, visitors are often greeted by the chaotic situation on NSB Road leading up to the famous landmark in the city. The immediate vicinity of the Main Guard Gate, a protected monument, in the city has come under heavy encroachments. Even access to the Tiruchi Circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India has become difficult due to the prevailing situation.

“It is normal to witness milling crowds during the Deepavali and other festival seasons, when shoppers throng the commercial establishments here, and motor vehicles are usually banned from entering the area. But these days, even small vehicles can hardly move around as the road space has been severely constricted by shopkeepers operating right on the road,” said Rajendran, a resident.

Tiruchi Corporation officials say that periodic drives are taken up to clear the encroachments. But down the years, the efforts of the civic bodies are anything but half-hearted as there has been no sustained measures to keep the encroachers at bay. Such efforts have had little impact in clearing road space for motorists or pedestrians in the long run.

“We cannot justify the situation – there has been a rise in population and movement of vehicles too. There should be some regulation of shopkeepers and vendors, even for their own benefit. The civic authorities and the police can bring in some regulation by marking boundaries and ensure that shopkeepers and vendors functioned within that space,” said A. Ansardeen, secretary, Tiruchi District Platform Shopkeepers’ and Street Vendors Association.

The Corporation is yet to fully implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015. The civic body is issuing identity cards to enumerated vendors. Once this is done, the Town Vending Committee has to be constituted with six members of the trading community to be elected. The committee will decide on vending and no-vending zones in the city.

