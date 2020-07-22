Tiruchirapalli

Ramp commissioned

An overhauled ramp for the physically challenged was installed at the District Central Library in the city on Wednesday.

The ramp available at the library was renovated and rebuilt with hand rails at a cost of ₹50,000 under the auspices of Young Indians (Yi) by Confederation of Indian Industry, a press release said.

It was commissioned in the presence of R. Ravichandran, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, A.P. Shivakumar, District Library Officer, and M. Somasundaram, Managing Director, AMMAN-TRY Steels Pvt. Ltd, who sponsored the ramp.

Ketan J. Vora, Chair, and Kaveri Annamalai, Co-Chair, Yi, Tiruchi Chapter, were present.

