Rameswaram fisherman, reported missing, rescued

A 65-year-old fisherman of Rameswaram who was reported missing after he had set sail from Thangachimadam a few days ago, was rescued mid-sea by fishermen of Pudukottai district in the early hours, on Tuesday.
The rescued fishermen, T. Sesu of Thangachimadam, was admitted to the Government Hospital in Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district for treatment.
Coastal Security Group sources told The Hindu on Tuesday that Sesu, along with three other fishermen of Rameswaram had set sail on June 13 on a mechanised boat. The boat engine’s hose is said to have developed a crack a couple of hours later, following which sea water entered into it. The fishermen jumped into the sea with empty ice boxes, before the boat submerged. Sources said a mechanised boat with fishermen of Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district was returning to shore in the early hours when they spotted a fisherman mid-sea, clutching the ice box.
The fishermen rescued Sesu and brought him to their coastal village. Sources said Sesu’s health condition was stable. Information about the rescued fisherman had been passed on to his relatives.
