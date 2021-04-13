Ramanavami festival begins

THANJAVUR

13 April 2021 18:07 IST

The annual Ramanavami festival of Ramaswamy Temple began in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the traditional procession of deities will be held within temple precincts with restriction on number of devotees. The car festival will not held in view of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, Chithirai Brahmostavam of Thirukoteeswarar Temple at Thirukodikaval near Kumbakonam will be celebrated from April 17 to 26, with the procession restricted to temple precincts.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to conduct Sri Krishna Yajurveda Jata Parayanam by Vedic scholars at Thiruvaiyaru coinciding with Sapthasthanam festival of Panchanatheeswarar Temple, Thiruvaiyaru, which will also be conducted within temple precincts from April 17 to 29.

The Veda recitation programme organised by the sons of late ‘Nithya Agnihotri’ Muthu Srowthigal and S. Sankara Sastrigal of Chennai will be performed at the temple and at the residence of Muthu Srowthigal at Bavaswamy Agraharam, Thiruvaiyaru, as per the standard operating procedures announced by the State government, during all 13 days of the festival.