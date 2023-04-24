ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram team emerges winners of trial advocacy competition

April 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The team comprising of Ramya, Kaviyadharshini and Ponrajam from Government Law College, Ramanathapuram, emerged winners of the National Tamil Trial Advocacy Competition (NTTAC), 2023, conducted by the Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchi, It was a two-day event that concluded on Sunday. Ms. Ramya bagged the awards for the best advocate and best woman advocate.

The award for the best witness went to Arnesh Krishnan from Government Law College, Tiruchi. It was conducted to promote and foster trial advocacy among young law students in the State. A total of 14 colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu participated in the competition. K. Babu, the Principal District Judge, Tiruchi, inaugurated the competition in the presence of Vice Chancellor V. S. Elizabeth.

After the conclusion of the preliminary rounds, the four teams with the highest scores advanced to the semi-finals. The teams from Government Law College, Ramanathapuram, and Bharath Institute of Law, Chennai, emerged as finalists. Of them, the team from the Government Law College, Ramanathapuram, emerged winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Karuppaiah Judicial Member of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Gnanasekaran, former Public Prosecutor and Rajendran, Public Prosecutor, CBCID, Tiruchi, S. Keerthana Assistant Professor of Law and others participated in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US