HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramanathan elevated as ED of BHEL, Tiruchi

November 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S.M. Ramanathan

S.M. Ramanathan

S.M. Ramanathan has been appointed Executive Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), Tiruchi Complex. He was General Manager (in-charge) of the complex, which comprises the High Pressure Boiler Plant (Unit I & II), the Seamless Steel Tube Plant at Tiruchi, the Power Plant Piping Unit at Tirumayam and the Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in Punjab. He has been given additional charge of the Boiler Auxiliaries Plant, Ranipet, too.

Mr. Ramanathan, 56, is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Madras and has a Master’s Degree in Stress and Vibration Analysis from the Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology), Bhopal, and has 35 years of diverse experience in various capacities in the organisation, a BHEL press release said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.