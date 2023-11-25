Ramanathan elevated as ED of BHEL, Tiruchi

November 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.M. Ramanathan has been appointed Executive Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), Tiruchi Complex. He was General Manager (in-charge) of the complex, which comprises the High Pressure Boiler Plant (Unit I & II), the Seamless Steel Tube Plant at Tiruchi, the Power Plant Piping Unit at Tirumayam and the Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in Punjab. He has been given additional charge of the Boiler Auxiliaries Plant, Ranipet, too.

Mr. Ramanathan, 56, is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Madras and has a Master’s Degree in Stress and Vibration Analysis from the Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology), Bhopal, and has 35 years of diverse experience in various capacities in the organisation, a BHEL press release said.